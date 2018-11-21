Nantkwest (NK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,713.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,455 shares of company stock worth $589,750 over the last ninety days. 72.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc engages in the development of immunotherapies with a focus on harnessing the power of the innate immune system. It uses natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Other Non-U.S.

