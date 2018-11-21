National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,108 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

