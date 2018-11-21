National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 28.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $623,203.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

