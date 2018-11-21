National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $176.60.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
