National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$12.00 price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

MDF stock opened at C$10.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.03 and a 12-month high of C$12.91.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

