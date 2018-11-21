National Grid plc (NGG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,029 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 75,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/national-grid-plc-ngg-shares-sold-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.