National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $77,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,412,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Instruments stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,697.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

