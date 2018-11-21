Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.58 Million

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to report sales of $60.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.79 million to $70.37 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported sales of $44.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will report full-year sales of $170.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.26 million to $182.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.72 million, with estimates ranging from $243.72 million to $287.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

NNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $853,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 51,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,912. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

