Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 612.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem LLP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NKTR stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 15,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $586,219.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,113 shares of company stock worth $2,447,915 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

