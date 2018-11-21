NEO GOLD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00 (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. NEO GOLD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEO GOLD has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One NEO GOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00132579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00202020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.09686278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009479 BTC.

NEO GOLD Profile

NEO GOLD’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com. NEO GOLD’s official website is neo-gold.ulcraft.com.

NEO GOLD Token Trading

NEO GOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO GOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO GOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

