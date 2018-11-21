Neogen (NEOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, shares of Neogen outperformed its industry. However, the company exited first quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Tough competition and pricing pressure also weigh on the stock. Escalating expenses put pressure on margins. Moreover, valuation looks stretched at this moment. However, the company continues to report robust revenue performance banking on balanced growth across all segments. Neogen is currently progressing well with the integration process related to several new acquisitions within its genomics business including recent purchase of laboratories in Brazil and Australia. Internationally, Neogen is expanding its business quite rapidly. The company witnessed growing revenues in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the reported quarter. It has established a laboratory in Shanghai, China.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $641,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,581,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,610,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,135 shares of company stock worth $4,688,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

