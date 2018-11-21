NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Director Sells $208,000.00 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Benchmark set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

