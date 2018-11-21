Net Element Inc (NETE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.57% of Net Element worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In related news, Director Howard Ash sold 4,895 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Net Element from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NETE stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Net Element Inc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Net Element Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

