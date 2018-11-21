NetApp Inc. (NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard Sells 2,525 Shares of Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NetApp by 589.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NetApp Inc. (NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard Sells 2,525 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/netapp-inc-ntap-evp-henri-p-richard-sells-2525-shares-of-stock.html.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.