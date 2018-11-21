NetApp Inc. (NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard Sells 2,525 Shares of Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NetApp by 589.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
