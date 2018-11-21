NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Position Lessened by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,545,000 after buying an additional 82,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 908,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 270.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after buying an additional 574,247 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,805 shares of company stock worth $7,560,446. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

