NetApp Inc. (NTAP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a report released on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,413 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,431.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,805 shares of company stock worth $7,560,446. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

