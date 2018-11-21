Netko Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Netko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Netko has a total market capitalization of $72,382.00 and $4.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netko has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00133996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00199941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.77 or 0.09831600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Netko

Netko is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 6,626,715 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netko is netko.tech.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

