New Nadina Explorations (NNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of New Nadina Explorations Limited (CVE:NNA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 68000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About New Nadina Explorations (CVE:NNA)

New Nadina Explorations Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and diamond properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territories. It explores for diamond, silver, and gold ores. The company owns a 100% interest in Silver Queen property that consists of 17 crown-granted and 45 tenure claims covering 18,852 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division, near Owen Lake, British Columbia; and 57.49% interest in the Monument Diamond property covering an area of 3,081.7 hectares located on the south shore of Lac de Gras in the Northwest Territories.

