Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 4.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

SPY opened at $264.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

