Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.32.
Several research firms have issued reports on NINE. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 518,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 856,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after buying an additional 204,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000.
NASDAQ:NINE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,455. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.39.
Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million.
About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp
Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.
