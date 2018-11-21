Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on NINE. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 518,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 856,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after buying an additional 204,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000.

NASDAQ:NINE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,455. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.