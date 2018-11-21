No BS Crypto Reaches One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $252,877.00 and $1.07 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00131850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00201908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.58 or 0.09498599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009486 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,151,677,455 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

