Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,830,000 after buying an additional 121,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

FRC opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

