Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after acquiring an additional 354,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-3-35-million-position-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.