Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,700 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,160,000 after purchasing an additional 419,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 707,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,188,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9,807.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 297,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 294,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7,344.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 147,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,114,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

