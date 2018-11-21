Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €118.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €113.71 ($132.22).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €122.40 ($142.33) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

