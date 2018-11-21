Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,788,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,325,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 90.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

