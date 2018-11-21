Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lifted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 211,640 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 3.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $143,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

