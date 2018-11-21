Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,178 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fastenal by 3,540.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Holden Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,178 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/norinchukin-bank-the-buys-4178-shares-of-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.