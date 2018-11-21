Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth approximately $136,745,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth approximately $46,530,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, Director Paul E. Viera bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 73,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.94 per share, with a total value of $9,897,630.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,028.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/norinchukin-bank-the-increases-stake-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.