Norinchukin Bank The Sells 221 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 444,283 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $296.98 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $198.07 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Macquarie boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/norinchukin-bank-the-sells-221-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.