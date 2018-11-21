Northern Cross LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Northern Cross LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380,714 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa SAB accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northern Cross LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Cross LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Grupo Televisa SAB Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.