Northern Cross LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Northern Cross LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380,714 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa SAB accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northern Cross LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Cross LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Cross LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/northern-cross-llc-has-6-21-million-position-in-grupo-televisa-sab-tv.html.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.