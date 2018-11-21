Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of ANGI Homeservices worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 36,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $818,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

