Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 315,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CSV opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,630,008.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $140,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,151 shares of company stock worth $2,363,542. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

