Novacoin Market Capitalization Tops $13.28 Million (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00128344 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, WEX and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $23,475.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000709 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,010.30 or 5.86085742 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00099998 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005159 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,243,993 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

