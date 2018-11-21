Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Reduced by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 526.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,373 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
