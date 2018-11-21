Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Receives $3.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Novavax stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,647. Novavax has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 690,805 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

