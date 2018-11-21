Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $67.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $68.10 million. Novocure posted sales of $53.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $245.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.55 million to $246.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $337.17 million, with estimates ranging from $333.32 million to $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Novocure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Novocure from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 35,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,422,235.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,353.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,027,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,003 shares of company stock worth $3,961,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Novocure by 379.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novocure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novocure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,696. Novocure has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 3.74.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

