NPER Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One NPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, DEx.top and DDEX. Over the last seven days, NPER has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. NPER has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $42,973.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00022494 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006456 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002165 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER (CRYPTO:NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

