nVent Electric (NVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $481,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,338,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

