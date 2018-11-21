NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 2,227,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after buying an additional 1,643,689 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,500,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

