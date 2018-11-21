Nyancoin (NYAN) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $114,382.00 and $15.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyancoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

