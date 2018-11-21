NYL Investors LLC Has $30.27 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,986 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises 15.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 146,733.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $531,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE TDW opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $99.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

