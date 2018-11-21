Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,382. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $637.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CFO Melvin Carlisle bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 54,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $274,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.