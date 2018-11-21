Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Insider Taylor L. Reid Sells 30,000 Shares

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,183,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,013. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

