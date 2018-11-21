Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Reduced by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $160,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

