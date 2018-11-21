OceanChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, OceanChain has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,523.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006863 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022200 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00233298 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001141 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club.

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

