Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holdings Cut by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

