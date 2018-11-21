Oliver L. Way Buys 1,200 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Oliver L. Way purchased 1,200 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $10,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

ESXB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

