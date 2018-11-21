Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $11,782,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 161,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $50,004.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $499,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,541.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,331 shares of company stock worth $46,673,599 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

