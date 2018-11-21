Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Olympic Steel in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

ZEUS stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 44.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

